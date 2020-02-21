North Iowa area retired teacher publishes 4th book

A North Iowa woman has recently published her fourth book of lesson plans for elementary school librarians, and she is already working on her fifth book.
Joyce Keeling, author of “New Standards-based Lessons for the Busy Elementary School Librarian: Social Studies,” said she started writing the lesson plans for elementary school librarians because she saw a need.
“I was supposed to teach library skills in the library, and I couldn’t find any book out there that approached the standards that the State of Iowa is asking libraries to teach by,” she said.
After she wrote her first book in 2002, Keeling said other people started writing books just like it.
“It is nice to have other people write more books now, because it gives library teachers a lot more options,” she said.
The first book had 10 lessons for each elementary grade level, and the fourth one had eight lessons per grade level.
Keeling said the books can be used by any elementary school teachers, not just librarians, because they teach literacy, which elementary school teachers teach as well.
When building the lessons, Keeling said she was focused on making sure they met the standards set by the State of Iowa and those set nationwide by library teachers as well as approach literacy for each grade level.
Additionally, every lesson has multiple teachers working together to teach the students each lesson.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think you get a lot more done if you have a lot of teachers working together,” Keeling said.
Keeling said she tries to make learning fun for kids, and so she made each lesson have an activity for the students to do, including art projects and math applications.
“My personal view is, if learning is fun kids are going to want to do it,” she said.
Her fourth book deals with the brand new social studies standards Iowa has implemented this year, and her fifth book will deal with the State’s new science standards.
“Combining a lot of teachers in a fun way is going to stimulate learning,” she said.
Keeling retired from teaching last year, but is continuing to write her lesson plans books, which she said is not for her profit.
“I’m not writing for profit, and it has never, never, never been my focus,” Keeling said. “First, I had a need, and I knew if I had a need other teacher librarians would have the same need.”
She said she receives a royalty, which she uses to buy more books for her local library in Rowan, where she’s lived for the past 50 years.
Keeling also said she’s given permission for teachers to copy the lesson plans from the book to hand out to their students so they don’t have to buy a copy of the text book for each student.
“As long as I help teachers, that’s all that matters, right?” she said. “Help teachers, it encourages learning.”
The book, published by Libraries Unlimited, is available online on Amazon.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.