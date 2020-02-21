North Iowa area retired teacher publishes 4th book

Additionally, every lesson has multiple teachers working together to teach the students each lesson.

“I think you get a lot more done if you have a lot of teachers working together,” Keeling said.

Keeling said she tries to make learning fun for kids, and so she made each lesson have an activity for the students to do, including art projects and math applications.

“My personal view is, if learning is fun kids are going to want to do it,” she said.

Her fourth book deals with the brand new social studies standards Iowa has implemented this year, and her fifth book will deal with the State’s new science standards.

“Combining a lot of teachers in a fun way is going to stimulate learning,” she said.

Keeling retired from teaching last year, but is continuing to write her lesson plans books, which she said is not for her profit.

“I’m not writing for profit, and it has never, never, never been my focus,” Keeling said. “First, I had a need, and I knew if I had a need other teacher librarians would have the same need.”