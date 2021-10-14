North Iowa Area Escapades

Chautauqua Talks at Floyd County Museum in Charles City -

Come reminisce with former local resident, Richard Cole, about growing up in Charles City from 1945 - 1955. Topics of discussion will include Washington Elementary, Oak Park, the Polio Pandemic, and more. Starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Call (641)-228-1099 or

fcmiowa@gmail.com

if you have questions.