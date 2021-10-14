North Iowa Area Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Oct. 14
- Waldorf's Distinguished Visiting Author in Forest City - Poet Marlin M. Jenkins will share poetry at Waldorf University in Boman Fine Arts Center on the 2nd floor mezzanine from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Open Stage Thursday at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Show off your talents from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Whatever it is – music, poetry, comedy, or something new – they will provide the stage, mics, comfortable environment, and a great audience for you to show your talents.
Friday, Oct. 15
- Mason City Farmers Market- Starts at 4 p.m. and offers local produce, baked goods, meats, gluten-free products, flowers, honey, and other food and farm products that can all be sold on site at the market. Customers can order online at Curbside Market. EBT & SNAP are accepted as well with DUFB (Double Up Food Bucks). Located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue, just south of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
- Paw Patrol Skate at Roller City in Mason City - Meet and take photos with Skye and Chase from Paw Patrol, and enjoy roller skating, themed games and drinks, and more. Starts at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. $9 each, and buy a child admission, get a parent admission free.
- HDEA Soup Supper at the Hampton-Dumont High School Cafeteria - From 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. $10 for 6th graders-adults. $5 for pre-K to 5th grade. Preschool and under is free.
- Curbside Meal at the Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls - From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For $10, enjoy a bowl of chili, grilled cheese, and a cinnamon roll. Curbside service is available and welcome to all.
- Arsenic & Old Lace at the Mason City Community Theatre - Performance begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices: Adults $15; Students $10; Online $15. The show will run through Oct. 17.
- The Nightmare at Legacy Ranch in Clear Lake- Actors bring both classic and current horror figures to life in this award-winning Halloween attraction. The hike begins in the Halloween museum featuring classic characters throughout the years. Once you finish there, a haunted, wild west town awaits the brave. Groups will be able to guide themselves through an 1800s haunted town and into the ranch’s “Trail of Terror” which takes you through the forest. The Haunted Hike is ranked in the “Top 10 Best Halloween Attractions in Iowa. Hike times are 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October plus Halloween night! Tickets are $15 per person. Call (641)-357-1695.
Saturday, Oct. 16
- Clear Lake Farmers Market at the Surf Ballroom Parking Lot- Offers healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers from 9 a.m. until noon. EBT & SNAP accepted as well with DUFB (Double Up Food Bucks).
- Chautauqua Talks at Floyd County Museum in Charles City - Come reminisce with former local resident, Richard Cole, about growing up in Charles City from 1945 - 1955. Topics of discussion will include Washington Elementary, Oak Park, the Polio Pandemic, and more. Starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Call (641)-228-1099 or fcmiowa@gmail.com if you have questions.
- Charles City Farmers Market- On Blunt Street, this event runs from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. and gives residents a good chance to pick up fresh area produce.
- Cedar County Cobras at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Cedar County Cobras will descend on Fat Hill to play some boot-stompin’ music that has been described as “contagious, acoustic rockabilly, dancing bluegrass, or brand new old-time country with the gritty sound of soulful blues.” Free admission and begins at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
- Family Fall Festival at Winnebago County Fair in Thompson - From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and free for the family. Enjoy crafts, games, a petting zoo, and more.
- Pipe Organ Celebration at Hampton UMC - From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy the talents of past, present, and guest organists featured in this sharing music and hearing what this instrument offers after the completion of its renovation.
- Taste of Iowa Falls at Iowa Falls High School - From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., sample cadet kitchen food, decorate a cookie, and face painting.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
- TimberCrest Open House in Clear Lake -Tour TimberCrest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and free for all. Stay for the Annual Meeting and 50-year anniversary celebration of One Vision. Tour the building and pick up an information packet to learn more about living there.
- Introduction to Stained Glass at MacNider Art Museum - Learn how to pattern, cut, glaze, solder and weatherproof a beautiful clear or stained glass window. Students must be at least 18 years old to enroll in this class. Space is limited, please register early. Tuesday, Oct. 19; Thursday Oct. 21; Tuesday, Oct. 26; Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-8:00 pm; and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9:00 am-2:30 pm. Fee: $99, Members $90.
- Visiting the Beyond at the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls - Presented by paranormal speaker Curt Strutz, this program will walk people through popular haunted locations all over the country with photos, histories and experiences. Program starts at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
- Storytime at the Hampton Public Library- "On the Farm"- Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Hampton Public Library for preschoolers and kindergartners.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com