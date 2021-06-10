North Iowa aquatic centers tread water with employment

When North Iowa residents go back to the community pool for the first time this summer, they may well find it a little less crowded than before.

Several city-run aquatic centers across the area are doing there best to recruit employees during a pandemic but it's proving difficult to find them all.

At the Garner Aquatic Center, the need for employees isn’t as a result of the pandemic, but rather the wages they’re able to offer. Kaylea Schulze, the manager of the Garner Aquatic Center, said that local teenagers are choosing to work at stores like Target and Kwik Star that are able to offer more competitive salaries instead of their local pools.

“Community pools never make money,” Schulze said. “Because they’re losing money on it they don’t want to pay higher wages.”

Schulze hypothesized that the situation has only gotten worse as a result of the pandemic because more jobs at higher paying establishments are open for teenagers with some adults not wanting to return to work.