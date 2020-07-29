North Iowa and Clear Lake Farmers Markets provide program for low income families

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa has announced that the North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City and the Clear Lake Farmers Market are participating in the Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides low income families with more access to fruits and vegetables.
Double Up Food Bucks, a program part of Iowa's Healthiest State Initiative, "matches the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at participating farmers' markets," a press release said. "The benefits to adding this state program ripple through our community: low-income families eat more healthy food, local farmers gain new customers and make more money, and more food dollars stay in the local economy."
In North Iowa, the program is supported by MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center's Office of Community Benefit in collaboration with Healthy Harvest of North Iowa.
"Double Up Food Bucks began in six Iowa farmers markets in 2016 and is now active at 34 sites including farmers markets, farm stands, and mobile markets across Iowa. In 2019, the program reached 1,000 SNAP recipients resulting in more than $154,236 worth of fresh fruits and vegetables purchased from Iowa family farmers. From a 2019 program evaluation, 84 percent of SNAP shoppers reported eating more fruits and vegetables and $32,219 Double Up Food Bucks were spent at local farmers markets – directly benefiting Iowa farmers," the press release said.
How Double Up Food Bucks Works
Double Up matches the value of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases made at participating sites. Example: if a family spends $10 in SNAP benefits at a participating farmer market, that family will additionally receive $10 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh, local produce.
“We are excited to see Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) expanding to our area farmers markets. With 50 vendors across both markets, farmers markets are a great avenue for everyone looking to buy local, including our Double Up families,” said Lisa Packer, Local Food Coordinator, Healthy Harvest. “It makes sense for our local farmers to feed all families in our region. Thanks to the support from MercyOne, adding DUFBs helps low-income families stretch their food dollars. And easily access fresh, local produce.” Lisa continues. “Our Farmer’s Markets are family-friendly where people connect with the farmers who grow their food, try new foods, set healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime and enjoy affordable, accessible fresh fruits and vegetables.”
The North Iowa Farmers Market is Tuesday and Friday; hours are 4 p.m. -6:00 p.m. The Clear Lake Farmers Market is Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Market season runs from the third week of May to the third week in October.
For a complete list of participating Double Up markets and hours of operation, visit www.iowahealthieststate.com/double-up-food-bucks.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
