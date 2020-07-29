North Iowa and Clear Lake Farmers Markets provide program for low income families

Double Up matches the value of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases made at participating sites. Example: if a family spends $10 in SNAP benefits at a participating farmer market, that family will additionally receive $10 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh, local produce.

“We are excited to see Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) expanding to our area farmers markets. With 50 vendors across both markets, farmers markets are a great avenue for everyone looking to buy local, including our Double Up families,” said Lisa Packer, Local Food Coordinator, Healthy Harvest. “It makes sense for our local farmers to feed all families in our region. Thanks to the support from MercyOne, adding DUFBs helps low-income families stretch their food dollars. And easily access fresh, local produce.” Lisa continues. “Our Farmer’s Markets are family-friendly where people connect with the farmers who grow their food, try new foods, set healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime and enjoy affordable, accessible fresh fruits and vegetables.”