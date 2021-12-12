North-Central Iowa Christmastime events that are worth the drive

North Iowa has no shortage of festive activities during the holidays, and some are worth a quick road trip.

Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 14-18

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

The Music Man Square, Mason City

Celebrate the famous Meredith Willson carol, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," at a replica streetscape from the iconic musical and film "The Music Man" elaborately decorated with a hall of Christmas trees and festive lights and décor. The Square also features a gift shop, old-fashioned ice cream parlor, and a museum dedicated to the works of Willson. Hours are 1-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free.

Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 15-16

Mannheim Steamroller to dazzle fans

Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls.

Neoclassical new-age musicmakers Mannheim Steamroller will bring their brand of holiday magic to town at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Beloved for their modern take on Christmas standards, Mannheim Steamroller was founded 35 years ago by percussionist/composer Chip Davis. The group is the No. 1 Christmas music artist in history and the longest-running consecutive concert tour. They’ll perform hits from their first “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” album with dazzling multimedia effects.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Ice sculptors to show talents

Downtown District, Cedar Falls

Watch ice sculptors create delicate works of art with chainsaws at “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” 6-8 p.m. on the streets of the Cedar Falls Downtown District. The public can enjoy s’mores at the Plaza. Rides on the Holly Trolley and kids’ visits with Santa at his workshop are from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18

Light up the Night

North Iowa Events Center, Mason City

Head to Mason City for a colorful, drive-through lights display sprawled across the North Iowa Fair Grounds. Entry is $10 per vehicle, with proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, and Crisis Intervention. The display is open 6-9 p.m.

Holiday Tour of Lights

Heritage Park, Forest City

Holiday Tour of Lights is a festive drive-through holiday light show experience for the entire family to enjoy. Volunteers set up thousands of lights to display in artistic fun formations and use the existing museum buildings as well to celebrate the holiday season.

Over 5,000 visitors toured the lights in 2018. Admission to see the lights is free but a goodwill donation is collected at the entrance by volunteers.

Santa Claus will make an appearance as well. Hours are 6-9 p.m.

Waverly’s Krumwiede Light Display

3708 Fifth Ave., Waverly

This holiday display features several thousand lights on buildings, trees and storybook character figurines, including figures from “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Snow White,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Paw Patrol,” “Shrek” and more. There are reindeer, Santas, penguins, a nativity, small church and other features. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. On Friday, proceeds will benefit Fostering Families Together, and Saturday is Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Rockford Holiday Stroll

Main Street, Rockford

Stroll along Main Street and it's adjacent parks and take in live music and entertainment, as well as a visit from The Grinch. Indulge in some comfort foods at a hot cocoa bar, a s'mores station and a taco station.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Get in on some reindeer games!

Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls.

The curtain rises Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical.” The beloved TV special comes to life, including Rudolph, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snowman, Clarice and Yukon Cornelius. The family favorite teaches a meaningful message – “what makes you different can be what makes you special.” Tickets start at $34. For ticket information, call 1-877-549-7469, visit the box office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or go to unitix.uni.edu.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

