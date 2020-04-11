Nora Springs woman finds peace in helping others stay safe

"As long as I have the material and I can handle the sewing," she said. "I think each one of us need to do our part."

To date, Janet said she has sent out about 200 masks and has requests for another 150, with all the donations going towards making the gowns for the care center.

With time on her hands and the repetitive nature of the task, there's not much to think about after making so many masks. So, Janet spends that time praying.

"I pray for the people who are getting them," she said. "I pray for their health, if they're financially having trouble right now that they will be sustained and that there will be others to step forward and help."

On Tuesday, Janet and her husband, Clinton, were notified that one of their three sons, Jacob, tested positive for COVID-19 by the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, Illinois, where Jacob is a resident.

Housing the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any health facility in Illinois, the state-operated center now has Jacob and other residents in quarantine, making the global pandemic hit even closer to home for the Smallwoods.

Janet and her family are unable to help Jacob, who is epileptic and has other health and behavioral issues.