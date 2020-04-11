Nora Springs woman finds peace in helping others stay safe

When a neighbor posted on Facebook that the Nora Springs Care Center was in need of new gowns and masks to protect staff and residents against COVID-19, Janet Smallwood knew she could help.
With a stash of sewing materials and plenty of time on her hands, the Nora Springs resident got to work in her basement, where she keeps her sewing machine and bolts of fabric strewn across the tables and floor.
Despite having a vestibular disorder, which affects her vision and sense of balance, she has spent most of her days at the sewing machine for the past two weeks.
While making the masks and gowns, she noticed more and more posts on Facebook about people needing masks, making it obvious that the demand was there to make more.
"I've seen many posts about people making masks," she said. "But, my big thing is there's a lot of people right now hurting that can't afford them."
Janet decided to make her own post about making masks for people, but she would only accept donations if they were able to afford one.
"It's not about the money, it's about protecting people and helping one another," she said.
With one post, Janet was inundated with messages from people requesting masks.
Even as the effects of her disorder leave her exhausted at the end of each day, Janet is determined to help out.
"As long as I have the material and I can handle the sewing," she said. "I think each one of us need to do our part."
To date, Janet said she has sent out about 200 masks and has requests for another 150, with all the donations going towards making the gowns for the care center.
With time on her hands and the repetitive nature of the task, there's not much to think about after making so many masks. So, Janet spends that time praying.
"I pray for the people who are getting them," she said. "I pray for their health, if they're financially having trouble right now that they will be sustained and that there will be others to step forward and help."
On Tuesday, Janet and her husband, Clinton, were notified that one of their three sons, Jacob, tested positive for COVID-19 by the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, Illinois, where Jacob is a resident.
Housing the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any health facility in Illinois, the state-operated center now has Jacob and other residents in quarantine, making the global pandemic hit even closer to home for the Smallwoods.
Janet and her family are unable to help Jacob, who is epileptic and has other health and behavioral issues.
"This is the first time in 30 years that I'm not able to be there for him," she said. "It's very hard."
Janet said she spoke with a worker at Shapiro who told her they are in need of masks themselves.
So, Janet, with the help of a woman in Clear Lake who is making more masks, will soon send them to the people who are caring for her son and turns the rest over to her faith.
"I've got peace about what's going on," she said. "With my son over in Kankakee, I had to give him to God quite a few years ago. And I keep wanting to take him back but I can't. So, if God chooses that this is going to be the end of his life, I don't have a choice there. I've got the peace to know that there's greater powers in control."
