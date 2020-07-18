Nora Springs' 2-year park plan finished

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A two-year improvement plan for Shell Rock River City Park in Nora Springs has been completed, and the park has now reopened for full use.

A paved walking trail along the park boundary was installed in November. Improvements to park access were started this spring. The driveway to the park off of North Hooker Avenue was paved and a sidewalk was added for pedestrian safety.

The parking area was paved and now includes 11 marked parking spaces along a brick retaining wall. Porta-Potty service is also available at this park near the picnic shelter. The improvements will allow greater access to the park for fishing, picnicking, and exercise. Money for the improvements came from the Adams Family Foundation of Nora Springs.

