Lions club

The Mason City Noon Lions Club annual chili supper fundraiser is coming soon.

The Tailgate Chili Supper Fundraiser will be held Oct. 25 at the last home game of the Mason City Mohawks' football season.

The fundraiser supports local services the Lions provide, including vision screenings for preschoolers, providing eye exams, eye glasses and hearing aids for adults who cannot afford them; helping students attend Camp Hertko Hollow for diabetes education, and sponsoring a Mason City High School student at a leadership camp.

Last year, the Noon Lions Club screened over 500 preschoolers at schools and daycare centers as a result of the funds raised at its annual chili fest.

Chili will be served  in the Mason City High School Gym lobby from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tickets are $6.

