A former lumberyard in downtown Northwood is getting new life.
That’s thanks to Total United Northwood Effort, a nonprofit commonly known as TUNE, and two local contractors.
“We tore it all apart and now we’re starting to put it back together,” said Scott Madsen, who owns Madsen Construction. “We’re hoping to have a nice functional building when we’re done.”
Madsen and Brian Kenison, both of Northwood, started the renovation of the nearly 7,000-square-foot building at 512 Central Ave., this fall.
They’re working to transform the 1902 lumber storage building into a multipurpose events center featuring two lofts connected by a curved walking bridge, a kitchen, a bar, restrooms and dance floor designed using reclaimed wood and galvanized steel.
“It’ll have a rustic new look,” Madsen said.
Madsen and Kenison purchased the property, formerly home to Northwood Lumber, for $51,000 in 2016 after the lumberyard closed, according to Worth County property records, with plans to demolish it.
But when they realized it was in too good of shape to tear down, they approached TUNE, a nonprofit that’s mission is community betterment of Northwood, to undertake the renovation project.
“After much discussion, it was decided that it was a project we felt would be beneficial to Northwood as we really don't have a facility like that and have nowhere to hold wedding receptions, etc. locally,” said Wendy Weisert, TUNE vice president.
She said saving a building in downtown Northwood and repurposing it into something that would keep residents from going elsewhere were also factors in TUNE’s decision to take over the event center project.
In 2019, the deed for the property was officially transferred to TUNE, and the organization began its fundraising efforts for the project.
Weisert estimates the project, including the purchase of the building and the renovation, will cost about $1.2 million. TUNE has received three grants from the Worth County Development Authority totaling $535,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Progress on the project will depend on funding, she said, adding it’s the nonprofit’s hope to have the events center completed by 2021.
“Hopefully it’s a unique building when we’re done,” Madsen said.
He envisions the events center will host wedding receptions, class and family reunions and other community activities.
TUNE was established in 1973 as part of the State of Iowa Community Betterment Program to coordinate the ideas, actions and talents of the people of Northwood’s various service organizations and groups. It disbanded in the 1980s.
In 2003, TUNE was reorganized and it achieved nonprofit status.
TUNE, which has a 15-member board comprising individuals from the school, city and various civic organizations, is focused on the development and revitalization of downtown, the promotion of Northwood and fundraising to achieve those goals.
Fundraisers, like trivia night, wine tastings and others, are held throughout the year for its projects.
TUNE owns and operates the Northwood Theatre, which was recently updated, and is responsible for the installation of the welcome signs at the city’s four entrances.
After it’s done with the events center, it is looking into turning the theater upstairs into apartments, which are needed in Northwood, Weisert said.
Donations to TUNE for the events center project, can be mailed to TUNE c/o Pam Meyer, 4525 Thrush Ave., Northwood, IA 50459.
For more information about TUNE, visit its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.