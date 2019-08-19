Extensive glass damage was discovered Saturday morning at Iowa Trolley Park, located at 3429 Main Ave. in Clear Lake. Numerous broken windows could be seen in a depot building and trolley car located on the property. The park is home to a collection of older rail cars, vintage equipment, and railroad artifacts.
The Mason City & Clear Lake Electric Railroad Historical Society is asking the community for help after nearly 20 windows were damaged at its Iowa Trolley Park over the weekend.
That’s what Stan Gentry, historical society president, said Monday.
“We’ve never had any vandalism or theft or anything like this happen for the years and years we’ve been out here,” he said.
The damage, including cracked and shattered windows, to the 1947 San Francisco Trolley car, 1911 Clear Lake Depot and a car stored on the property at 3429 Main Ave. was found and reported Saturday morning to the Clear Lake Police Department.
Gentry estimates the repairs will cost a couple thousand dollars, and he hopes the community will help the Mason City & Clear Lake Electric Railroad Historical Society, the nonprofit that operates the park, cover the cost.
He said some of the windows, like those in the trolley car, may be difficult to replace because of their age. He planned on having the damages assessed Monday.
“It’s just really sad when irreplaceable artifacts are damaged or destroyed,” Gentry said.
Iowa Trolley Park, a low-key educational and interactive railroad museum in eastern Clear Lake, was established in 1988 and is open seasonally for visitors — near and far — to learn how to run a diesel locomotive and pump an old-time handcar.
Its operation and maintenance is primarily funded through donations from its hand-powered train rides at city events and festivals, like Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake and Hobo Days in Britt, he said.
The hand-powered train rides will be offered at three more Clear Lake events, including Thursdays on Main and Harvest Festival.
“We totally depend on that little ride for our support,” Gentry said.
Donations not used for maintenance or repairs at Iowa Trolley Park will go toward the nonprofit's restoration of the depot.
Clear Lake Police Capt. Mike Colby said the department is investigating the vandalism as an isolated incident that occurred sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Individuals with information related to the incident are encouraged to call the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186.
