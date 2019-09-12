{{featured_button_text}}

They are at their best when you are at your worst.

EMTs, law enforcement and firefighters -- they're the ones who consistently run toward danger when the rest of us run from it.

Train vs. Truck 1

Rescue personnel carry the driver of a tractor-trailer to an ambulance after the truck was struck by a train at an intersection north of 305th Street on Spruce Avenue in Mason City.

And anyone who has been injured or faced an unexpected life emergency are forever grateful for that impact on their lives.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Do you know a first responder who made a difference at a critical time in your life? Now is your chance to honor them. 

Follow the Globe Gazette link https://bit.ly/2lNJqbc to nominate a first responder. We'll select 10 and feature their stories in a special section in October. We'll also honor them in a ceremony for the often unpublicized but critically important work they do.

The deadline to nominate someone is Sept. 18.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments