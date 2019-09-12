They are at their best when you are at your worst.
EMTs, law enforcement and firefighters -- they're the ones who consistently run toward danger when the rest of us run from it.
And anyone who has been injured or faced an unexpected life emergency are forever grateful for that impact on their lives.
Do you know a first responder who made a difference at a critical time in your life? Now is your chance to honor them.
Follow the Globe Gazette link https://bit.ly/2lNJqbc to nominate a first responder. We'll select 10 and feature their stories in a special section in October. We'll also honor them in a ceremony for the often unpublicized but critically important work they do.
The deadline to nominate someone is Sept. 18.
