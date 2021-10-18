No yard waste burning allowed, Mason City says

It may look pretty and smell even better, but Mason City prohibits it, so if you're a resident, you'll have to curb the desire to burn leaves or other yard waste.

The city will pick up bagged leaves of clippings and bundled branches free on regular garbage pick-up day from April 1 - Nov. 30 (subject to favorable weather conditions), as long as:

Bags are 30 gallon or less in size, made of biodegradable paper and not filled with more than 50 lbs. Yard waste bags are available at grocery, hardware and retail stores.

Branches smaller than 4 inches in diameter are tied in bundles with string, twine or nylon (do not use wire). Bundles cannot be bigger than 18 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length.

The Landfill of North Iowa will also take leaves or grass clippings. Please contact the Landfill for any applicable fees. The landfill is at 15942 Killdeer Ave. It's open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.

