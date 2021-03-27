'No Time for Journalism, Boys — Just Type': Skipper's book an ode to local journalism

John Skipper says he always enjoyed writing.
"As long as I can remember, I always liked to write. It was something that seemed to come naturally to me," he said. "When I was a kid, my parents told me that they remember when I would be outside playing baseball or something with the neighborhood kids, and I would call time out, and I would run in the house and get a pencil and paper because I had an idea for a story."
As he got older, his interest in writing stuck around through college, where, during his junior year, he landed a summer internship at a newspaper.
"One of the values of an internship is that it gives you an opportunity to decide whether this is what you want to do for the rest of your life. And sometimes I suppose it can work in reverse, where you say, 'Hey, I don't want to do this,' but for me, it was kind of a confirmation.
"When I was through with school, the same paper that I interned for hired me full-time. For $70 a week, incidentally," he laughed.
Skipper retired after 55 years in journalism, which included more than 30 years at the Globe Gazette; he still contributes columns to the paper. Recently, he released a book entitled "No Time for Journalism, Boys — Just Type!"
The book began when his wife, Sandra, who passed away three years ago, was ill.
"In her final days, she was in the hospital here in Mason City for 4 or 5 days and was asleep most of the time, almost in a coma, and I was in the hospital room with her," said Skipper.
Given the circumstances, he was hesitant to leave the room for even a short amount of time.
"You could leave for five minutes and something could happen. So a couple days in, I decided to take a couple legal pads with me to the hospital, and I thought, 'Well, gee, I'll just sit and think about something to write about.' And I started thinking about some of the things that happened in my newspaper career and started sketching them down in longhand on a legal pad."
When he'd get home at night, he'd transfer his notes to his laptop.
"It was kind of a therapy for me, actually, just to get away from the troubles and so on," Skipper said. "It was something I could do to get out of that world for a few minutes."
After his wife passed away, he continued what he had started at the hospital. Eventually, what began on those legal pads became 77,000 words: a finished book.
On the cover is Skipper circa 1965, about 19 or 20 years old at the time, facing away from the camera, fingers to a typewriter, a cigarette perched at his mouth. Inside, the book is comprised of vignettes which revisit moments throughout Skipper's journalism career.
The incidents and events span myriad moments, from the Iowa caucuses, to murders, to fires, to drownings, as well as interactions with a variety of Iowans, including a state checkers champion, a tattoo contest winner and a woman who conversed with pets through mental telepathy, to name just a few.
The title "has a North Iowa flavor to it," said Skipper. "It refers to the necessary nemesis in all newsrooms — deadlines."
Tom Thoma, a current Mason City councilperson, worked at the Globe Gazette in various positions over more than 40 years, including as a sports editor. On an occasion when deadlines for sports stories were looming, Skipper says Thoma told his writers, "No time for journalism, boys — just type!"
A review of the book from the Iowa History Journal said, "Skipper understands that the story, not the storyteller, is the focus of a reporter's work...," adding that the book provides "a behind-the-scenes look at Skipper’s career that also tells a much larger story in that it serves as an ode to newspapers and the vital roles they play in the communities they serve."
Skipper sums it up this way: “One of the things that motivated me to get out of bed in the morning for more than 50 years and head to the office was knowing that one story, on any given day, can make a difference, and maybe today will be that day.”
Copies of the book are available through www.johnskipper.com.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.