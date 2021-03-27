'No Time for Journalism, Boys — Just Type': Skipper's book an ode to local journalism

"In her final days, she was in the hospital here in Mason City for 4 or 5 days and was asleep most of the time, almost in a coma, and I was in the hospital room with her," said Skipper.

Given the circumstances, he was hesitant to leave the room for even a short amount of time.

"You could leave for five minutes and something could happen. So a couple days in, I decided to take a couple legal pads with me to the hospital, and I thought, 'Well, gee, I'll just sit and think about something to write about.' And I started thinking about some of the things that happened in my newspaper career and started sketching them down in longhand on a legal pad."

When he'd get home at night, he'd transfer his notes to his laptop.

"It was kind of a therapy for me, actually, just to get away from the troubles and so on," Skipper said. "It was something I could do to get out of that world for a few minutes."

After his wife passed away, he continued what he had started at the hospital. Eventually, what began on those legal pads became 77,000 words: a finished book.