A teenage driver was treated for possible injuries, but not transported to the hospital after rolling his vehicle into the ditch on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Levi Ward of Rockwell was driving a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville northbound on Pheasant Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when he lost control and traveled off the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop on its top.

The release states that it was determined Ward was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the rollover, and the case remains under investigation.

Rockwell EMT and Fire, the Mason City Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.

