MATTHEW REZAB
Globe Gazette
A teenage driver was treated for possible injuries, but not transported to the hospital after rolling his vehicle into the ditch on Wednesday.
According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Levi Ward of Rockwell was driving a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville northbound on Pheasant Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when he lost control and traveled off the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop on its top.
The release states that it was determined Ward was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the rollover, and the case remains under investigation.
Rockwell EMT and Fire, the Mason City Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.
North Iowa History: More police photos
Statzer and Stephens with pig at old station.
Scuba divers under ice
Scuba divers practice under ice
363 969 MPA 0308 MCPD training equipment.jpg
Police station training equipment
Auto theft school
Auto theft school
Countyjailold.jpg
County Jail and courthouse from REMEMBER WHEN...
Police 1912
Scanned from "Remember When : Mason City : A Historical Album." "1912 Mason City Police Department"
Police use hand held radar
Police use hand held radar
Highway Patrol Office Map
Highway Patrol Office Map
Monroe Kids visit police station
Monroe Kids visit police station with Lt. Eugene Kleinow.
police 1918
"Police Dept. Mason City Iowa. Year of 1918. Richard W. Hyde, Sergt."
Jail break photo
Jail break picture outside of jail.
Old Arizona peace officer
Mort Holden, Arizona peace officer. March 20, 1957.
IHP VASCAR device
Highway Patrol new VASCAR speed detection.
New breath tester at P.D.
New breath tester at police station
Police use hand held radar.jpg
Police use hand held radar
Police car wreck
Wreck at 4th and South Indiana Avenue with police car in the rain.
Police car wreck
Wreck at 4th and South Indiana Avenue with Police Car, in the rain
New police radio
New police radio at MCPD
Buchanan.jpg
James Buchanan portrait taken on March 19, 1936.
Buchanan
"James C. Buchanan, 1917 photo"
Buchannan
No information on photograph
Buchannan
No information on photograph
motorcycles
December 28, 1949. Police motorcycles. Musser collection.
New Speed meter
Patrolman Ray Keeper and Dick McKinney with new speed meter. Photo taken by Globe Gazette and courtesy of MCPD.
Police 1928 Wolfe and Risacher
Scanned from "Remember When : Mason City : A Historical Album." "Prohibition times. H.E. Wolfe and L.F. Risacher in 1928 with confiscated contraband."
2 boys in jail
Mar. 9, 1938. Captured by police, two boys in jail.
2 boys at Sheriff's Office
Flash of two boys in jail at Sheriff's Office. Photo taken on September 17, 1934.
Alcohol seized near Kensett
April 18, 1939. Auto and 280 Gallons of alcohol seized by federal agents near Kensett.
Boy Patrol
May 29, 1939. Boy patrol honored for saving lives.
Safe at Piggly-Wiggly broken into
Safe at Piggly-Wiggly Store cracked by a yegg. August 7, 1939.
Fingerprinting school
Apr. 15, 1947. Police Dept. fingerprinting school.
Drunk in alley
Sept. 15, 1951. Fred Mueller, Office Bar. Intoxicated man in alley.
Accident
Aug. 1, 1955. Accident taken near Elm Drive and 12th.
