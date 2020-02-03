No results yet on state Democratic Party website, Yang caucusgoers walk

Ryan Lindemann, an Independent, could not caucus since he is not registered with either party, and that was OK by him.

"I will never associate my self with a political party. A 2 party political system is partly why politics have turned into what they are today in this country. While I will generally be Republican at the ballot box because of my generally conservative views towards government and finances I am an Obama voter turned Trump but have a more libertarian view towards behavior, choice and self accountability. These thoughts don't exactly follow a straight party line.

"I am fine with not caucusing. It is for the voters of THOSE SPECIFIC parties to decide who best represents that specific party. An "independent/3rd party" caucus with everyone on the ballet could kind of be a fun idea though but probably not realistic. I'm fine with the caucus as is, just wish we didn't have such a strong 2 party system in our politics. There's no way everyone in this huge country falls directly in these 2 baskets that are so far apart. If they they say they do their fooling themselves. I would says that's true for most of the politicians as well."

