Since the McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center opened in the spring of 2011, it's provided tourists with a chance learn more about the long-standing history of architecture in Mason City.
Throughout the year, guides will lead visitors through the center and the accompanying Stockman House (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright) and impart wisdom about the Prairie School tradition.
But those eight years of operation haven't gone by without incident or inconvenience.
Three times since the McCoy Center first opened, it's dealt with sewer-related issues. The first time occurred not long after the building first opened its doors.
According to Chip Kinsey, president of the Board of Directors of the River City Society for Historic Preservation, during a regularly scheduled meeting of the Mason City Council, the center received expenses "in lieu of any litigation or legal claims."
At the same time, Kinsey said that the center expanded its coverage that added a $1,000 deductible with sewer backup insurance coverage.
He then explained that, a few years later, the center had a second "modest" issue that was mitigated with some well-placed seals and a sensor to detect future issues. At the center's own expense, as he stressed.
That sensor came in handy when, in August of this year, sewer backup again found its way into the center.
You have free articles remaining.
"Ultimately sewer backup covered the entire lower level of the AIC up to several inches," Kinsey said. The specific area affected included archival materials as well as stored gift shop items and office equipment.
With that case, Kinsey said that Mason City Sanitation Department employees arrived almost as soon as they were contacted and ServPro showed up later on Aug. 27 to do disinfectant work which lasted two days and totaled about $7,000. According to Kinsey, "The AIC struggled to stay open during the time in order to provide tours of the Stockman House" and the smell lingered for days after.
"It's a big deal for us, expense wise," Kinsey said. Particularly in the winter time when visitors to the center slow. Also the center recently had furnace issues and that doesn't come cheap. Between the issues with the sewer and the issues with one of the furnaces, Kinsey said that the center has had to delay some future expansion ideas.
As a response, Kinsey asked the council to provide with $3,000, from city funds, to the organization. One thousand of that for the deductible and the other $2,000 for new valves to stop further backup issues.
"We hope you will be responsive," Kinsey said. "It is your city, too, and our joint loss."
Since Kinsey's appeal before council, in November, the request has not made its way onto the city council agenda.
Kinsey said he didn't have frustration so much with any officials but rather with the situation in general.
"You want a solution, not a temporary remedy."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.