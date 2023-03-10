MATTHEW REZAB
Globe Gazette
No one was injured during a house fire in Mason City on Thursday afternoon.
The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched to 1012 N. Polk Ave. at 1:52 p.m. after a kitchen fire was reported. According to fire department officials the fire was contained to the stove in the kitchen.
The official report does not say what the cause of the fire was.
The Mason City Police Department also assisted at the scene.
North Iowa history in photos: Schools and teams of the early 1900s
1910 Mason City town ball club
1910 Mason City Town Baseball Club
James Sayles
1912 Hub bottling company baseball town team.jpg
1912 Hub Bottling Company Baseball Team Mason City
James Sayles
1910 Mason City Claydiggers Baseball team.jpg
1910 Mason City Clay Diggers Baseball Team
James Sayles
1904 Local Ball CLub Mason City2.jpg
1904 Mason City town Baseball Club
James Sayles
Cerro Gordo County Teachers Institute 1914.jpg
1914 Cerro Gordo County Teachers Institute
James Sayles
Mason City Baseball 1912 in Rockwell.jpg
1912 Baseball MC vs Estherville Field Day Aug 8, 1912 at Rockwell Field
j
Mason_City_1012.jpg
The St. Patrick's High School basketball team in Dougherty, 1927. In the back, from left: John M., Pete Campbell, Dan Dougherty, Joe Mullen, Leon Campbell. In the front, from left: Joe McLaughlin, Ray Mullin, Frank Breen, Joe Kelley, Neil Boyle. The coach is Bob Dougherty.
John R. Cunningham
Mason_City_1014.jpg
Teachers who were completing their attendance of the Cerro Gordo Teachers Normal Institute in Mason City, 1885.
John R. Cunningham
Mason_City_1015.jpg
Saint Patrick's High School football team, 1919. John Cunningham Sr. can be seen in the front row, second from right.
John R. Cunningham
Mason_City_1019.jpg
Students of the No. 7 Country School, 1900.
Paul Hanson
Mason_City_1020.jpg
Classmates at the No. 7 Country School northeast of Mason City, 1903. Included in the photograph are Lula Pearce, Ina Pearce, Etta Pearce, and Gladys Pearce.
Paul Hanson
