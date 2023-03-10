No one was injured during a house fire in Mason City on Thursday afternoon.

The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched to 1012 N. Polk Ave. at 1:52 p.m. after a kitchen fire was reported. According to fire department officials the fire was contained to the stove in the kitchen.

The official report does not say what the cause of the fire was.

The Mason City Police Department also assisted at the scene.

