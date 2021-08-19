No ID for human remains found near Mitchell

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver reported that human remains found near Mitchell and the Greenbelt Trail in July by a hiker had not yet been identified.

He told the the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Aug. 17 that there is nothing new to report.

“They’re still waiting on the lab results,” Beaver said. “Nothing new has turned up. It might be 30 days, it might be 60 days, or it could be tomorrow.

“I’m still in touch with the DCI agent that’s assisting on that case. We’re hopeful through DNA and developing a profile we can start going through missing persons in north Iowa and southern Minnesota and maybe find out exactly who it is, and then find out what happened to them.”

Beaver said in an earlier press release that the identification process is ongoing, adding that it's been positively concluded that they are not those of Jodi Huisentruit, a Mason City news anchor who disappeared in 1995.

