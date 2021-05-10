Nikki Steere: New healthcare coordinator makes big impression at Country Meadow Place

Nikki Steere has already made a big impression at Country Meadow Place.
Steere joined the Mason City care center as its new healthcare coordinator in January and has found a home there.
“She works super hard each and every day to make sure our residents are happy and health,” said Tyler Hedegard, facility administrator. “She is always willing to help, even on her day off. The passion she has for being a nurse is one of a kind.”
Steere has been a nurse for 18 years.
“I love caring for people,” she said.
Caring for the elderly is in Steere’s blood. Her mother was a care center nurse before becoming an administrator.
“I kind of grew up in the nursing home atmosphere and I know a lot of the ins and outs,” Steere said. “I very much like working with the geriatric population, especially memory care. It’s something different every day.”
Country Meadow Place specializes in memory care.
“We offer a very safe and secure environment for them (the residents),” Steere said.
To protect residents who are prone to wandering off and getting lost, only those who have a key fob can leave the facility, she said.
Country Meadow Place also offers specialized programs for residents with memory issues, and the staff is trained in dementia care, according to Steere.
Steere received her LPN training from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo and her RN training from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
Steere, a Nashua resident, spent most of her career at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, but she also worked for a time at St. Croix Hospice in Charles City where the majority of the patients she worked with were elderly. She also worked in a nursing home setting as an LPN.
Before coming to Country Meadow Place, Steere worked as a pediatric home nurse in the Shell Rock area for Universal Pediatrics, which is based in Newton.
She said she applied for the healthcare coordinator position at Country Meadow Place because she was looking to move into a leadership position after receiving her bachelor of science degree in nursing last year from Western Governors University.
Steere said the COVID-19 pandemic definitely changed the face of health care.
"It has revised almost every policy and procedure," she said. "It had an impact on how we do almost everything. It’s definitely been a huge learning curve.”
Steere said there has been a big emphasis on infection control and getting the residents vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible so Country Meadow Place can reopen.
When Steere began working at Country Meadow Place, it was still closed to visitors because of the pandemic.
Now that visitors are being allowed back, the positive impact on the residents “has been huge,” Steere said.
“The residents can now go on outings with family members too and get out of this building for a little while, and that’s been great,” she said.
Residents who are fully vaccinated don’t have to quarantine when they return to Country Meadow Place.
The quarantine requirement discouraged many residents from going on outings, according to Steere.
“No one wants to be isolated,” she said.
However, now that the majority of the residents have received both their shots, a lot more of them are going on outings.
“It’s wonderful,” Steere said.
Steere is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Membership can only be obtained through nomination. The organization currently has more than 135,000 active members around the world.
Steere said the residents at Country Meadow Place are what she likes the most about her job.
“They are wonderful and unique,” she said. “Every day they make me smile.”