Nikki Steere: New healthcare coordinator makes big impression at Country Meadow Place

Country Meadow Place also offers specialized programs for residents with memory issues, and the staff is trained in dementia care, according to Steere.

Steere received her LPN training from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo and her RN training from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

Steere, a Nashua resident, spent most of her career at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, but she also worked for a time at St. Croix Hospice in Charles City where the majority of the patients she worked with were elderly. She also worked in a nursing home setting as an LPN.

Before coming to Country Meadow Place, Steere worked as a pediatric home nurse in the Shell Rock area for Universal Pediatrics, which is based in Newton.

She said she applied for the healthcare coordinator position at Country Meadow Place because she was looking to move into a leadership position after receiving her bachelor of science degree in nursing last year from Western Governors University.

Steere said the COVID-19 pandemic definitely changed the face of health care.

"It has revised almost every policy and procedure," she said. "It had an impact on how we do almost everything. It’s definitely been a huge learning curve.”