NIACC, Winnebago County Conservation team up to offer spring bird walk
alert

NIACC, Winnebago County Conservation team up to offer spring bird walk

Pilot Knob Tower

The observation tower at Pilot Knob State Park. 

 Mary Pieper

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and NIACC are joining forces to offer a spring bird walk on Saturday, May 15.

The program is to be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Pilot Knob State Park, which lies five miles east of Forest City.

"Spring is a great time to observe birds in Iowa, since many of our nesting birds are returning from their southern wintering grounds and others are flying through on their way north," said Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls.

Ahead of the walk, Ralls will give a rundown on the basics of birdwatching and name some birds participants have the potential to spot on the walk. During the walk, participants can learn how to listen for, find and identify birds.

Registering ahead of time is required and can be done through NIACC for $15. To sign up, call 641-422-4358 or email cereg@niacc.edu and ask to register for Course #8390.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

