NIACC will host free STEM camp for middle school students

North Iowa Area Community College is hosting a free summer STEM program for middle school students.

The Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers will provide a hands-on program to enrich learning through design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality, social entrepreneurship, and mentorship. According to a press release, this program creates a more diverse pipeline for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Those who attend do not need prior knowledge or experience. The sessions will be held at the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center with lunch provided.

The girl's session will be on weekdays from July 11 to July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The boy's session will be on weekdays from August 1 to August 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers. For more information, contact Kelley O' Rourke at kelley.orourke@niacc.edu or call 641-422-4234.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

