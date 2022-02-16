 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIACC to offer women's empowerment seminar

NIACC Logo

North Iowa Area Community College will offer a Women’s Day Empowerment Seminar in honor of 2022 International Women’s Day. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. March 8, with sign-in and networking from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Speakers will be:

Jodi Kirkke of Jak Sprat will present "Killer Confidence," sharing how she gained the confidence she needed to follow her dreams. 

Lisa Schaefer of Shine with Shaefer will present "Becoming a Person of Influence," teaching participants how to interact more positively with others.

Deadra Stanton will present "Enjoy Your Own Journey," explaining how to stay focused and practice self care in our fast-paced daily lives.

Tuition for the seminar is $89. For more information or to register for courses, visit niacc.augusoft.net (search “Empower”) or contact the NIACC Continuing Education office at (641) 422-4358.

