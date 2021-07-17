NIACC taking first steps to update dining hall

Plans are in motion for North Iowa Area Community College to update its dining hall facilities.

The NIACC Board of Directors approved agreements at its Thursday night board meeting with Bergland and Cram Architects to assess whether to remodel or reconstruct the campus dining hall.

“It’s definitely in preliminary stages but we are looking at either renovating our current space or potentially reconstructing to a space to better suit the needs of our students,” said Vice President for Administrative Services Noele Beaver.

NIACC will pay $24,500 for the concept and cost study phase, plus a 9 percent construction cost fee for the project. The total cost is expected to be around $5 million.

The building dates back to the 1970s, according to Beaver, and has had issues with the roof.

In addition to improvements, NIACC is looking to streamline their kitchen to better accommodate their 396 students.

A potential idea is adding a way to connect the dormitories to food services so it would be easier for students to get to during winter months. This idea is still just a dream, according to Beaver.