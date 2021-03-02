 Skip to main content
NIACC set to host IT Summit
In an effort to grow North Iowa's knowledge of the digital economy, North Iowa Area Community College will host an Information Technology Summit on Thursday.

According to NIACC, the summit "will be a high energy panel discussion and collaborative event with local businesses, educators and NIACC to strengthen and grow North Iowa's Information Technology ecosystem."

The day will begin at 1 p.m. with a panel discussion and then break at 2:20 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the conversation will pick back up with a collaborative brainstorm session until 4 p.m.

The event will be limited to the first 100 participants. If you would like to register, you can click this link.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

