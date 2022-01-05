NIACC searching for new director of Pappajohn Center

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is in need of a new director for its John Pappjohn Entrepreneurial Center.

The position became vacant after longtime director Tim Putnam, who had spent seven years as the director of the Pappajohn Center, announced his resignation in November.

"I am truly grateful. I cannot adequately put into words how proud I am to be a part of NIACC and the five Iowa Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers," Putnam wrote in a Facebook post announcing his resignation. "I will always feel a part of this community...It's been a truly amazing 21 years!"

Putnam, who spent a total of 21 years working at NIACC, left in December, having accepted a position with the startup tech company Inseer, out of Iowa City.

"He's just been such a great advocate for the center and for entrepreneurship," president of NIACC Steven Schulz said of Putnam. "His enthusiasm really speaks volumes, he loves what he does and believes in North Iowa."

Despite taking a job in Iowa City, Schulz said that Putnam will still be living in the North Iowa area, and that he anticipates Putnam will still contribute to NIACC in some capacity in the future.

"He'll continue to be an advocate for the college... that's just who Tim is," Schulz said. "We'll pull him in in a lot of different ways I think, and continue to engage with his skillset moving forward."

NIACC is currently in the midst of searching for its new director for the Pappajohn Center, with Schulz saying the hiring board will begin interviewing candidates soon.

Schulz added that he anticipates hiring someone to fill the position before the end of the month.

