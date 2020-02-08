NIACC's $15 million bond breakdown: Workforce focus

The North Iowa Area Community College is asking residents of its 11-county region to approve a $15 million in bond request for various projects throughout the college, focusing on infrastructure, job training and facility upgrades.

After 100 years of no taxpayer-funded loans, NIACC is asking for voter approval on the March 3 ballot.

“These areas of focus and estimates come from an internal 10-year master planning document that we update annually,” NIACC President Steve Schulz said.

The funds from the bond referendum will support revenue the college already receives through its annual levies and other institutional resources, including privately raised funds, according to Schulz.

NIACC Governing Board member Dean Cataldo said they need to prepare for the future to expand what they are doing of the students and for the people of North Iowa.

“We have the students’ best interest in mind, and we definitely need to develop new courses, improve our facilities so that all people of North Iowa, their children can be better educated to meet the problems of the world, of Iowa,” Cataldo said.