NIACC's $15 million bond breakdown: Workforce focus
From the ICYMI: Stories from the weekend series
The North Iowa Area Community College is asking residents of its 11-county region to approve a $15 million in bond request for various projects throughout the college, focusing on infrastructure, job training and facility upgrades.

After 100 years of no taxpayer-funded loans, NIACC is asking for voter approval on the March 3 ballot.

“These areas of focus and estimates come from an internal 10-year master planning document that we update annually,” NIACC President Steve Schulz said.

The funds from the bond referendum will support revenue the college already receives through its annual levies and other institutional resources, including privately raised funds, according to Schulz.

NIACC Governing Board member Dean Cataldo said they need to prepare for the future to expand what they are doing of the students and for the people of North Iowa.

“We have the students’ best interest in mind, and we definitely need to develop new courses, improve our facilities so that all people of North Iowa, their children can be better educated to meet the problems of the world, of Iowa,” Cataldo said.

By upgrading, renovating and developing technological programs, Cataldo said the board can best meet the needs of its educational institution and the economic development of NIACC’s area.

“We want to keep up to date,” he said. “Fall behind, get left behind. That’s going to happen.”

The following are cost estimates of projects the college will be using the $15 million bonds for; costs could go up or down, since bids have not yet gone out.

• About $710,000 will go toward updating the auditorium. These updates include a new roof, carpeting, seating, upgraded orchestra pit controls and improvements to lighting and sound equipment.

• Between $5 million and $6.5 million will go toward job training and workforce programs. In this cost are new regional career centers, career and technical education classroom upgrades and new equipment.

• Roughly $4.7 million will go toward interior infrastructure, including renovating classrooms and equipment, remodeling the 1972 dormitory food service building and replacing its roof and updating the activity center and kitchen.

• $3 million will go to exterior infrastructure, replacing the lighting, wayfinding, sidewalks and parking lots on campus.

• About $2.15 million will go into energy saving upgrades to make the campus more sustainable, including upgrades to lighting and safety equipment with LED lights and occupied sensors and upgrades or replacements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

• $1 million will go into improving campus safety and security.

NIACC’s current total tax rate is 77.7 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed valuation, so this will raise that by 20.25 cents per $1,000 to 97.95 cents per $1,000.

According to Schulz, NIACC’s current tax rate of 77.7 cents per $1,000 is the second lowest in the state; the highest is $1.30 per $1,000

Currently, according to Schulz, NIACC is one of four community colleges in the state that do not have a general obligation bond.

Steven Schulz

Schulz

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

