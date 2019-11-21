After 100 years of no taxpayer-funded loans, North Iowa Area Community College will ask voters in its 11-county region to approve a $15 million bond issuance in the March 3 election.
The North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors approved a resolution calling for a special election during their organizational meeting Tuesday.
The approved language for the ballot question asks voters in the college’s 11-county region – made up of Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties – to issue bonds not to exceed $15 million for various renovations, repairs and improvements.”
The questions also asks voters to authorize the college to use the $15 million bonds to improve, repair, construct and equip career academy buildings and related site improvements, as well as acquire new sites if necessary.
“Really, workforce is at the center of this bond referendum,” NIACC President Steven Schulz said. “It’s creating opportunities for K-12 students to access high-quality current technical education, to the creation of some [regional] career centers [outside Cerro Gordo County] and strengthening our programming on campus to support workforce training needs.”
The college also plans to expand workforce training and STEM-related careers and healthcare training opportunities, both of which require proper equipment and facilities, Schulz said.
“This ballot measure is not only critical for our students today, but is also a vital investment in the future workforce of North Iowa,” NIACC Board President Doug Krabbe said.
Some of the funds will also be used to renovate the community auditorium, built in 1979, including the seats, sounds and lights.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s just due for some love and attention,” Schulz said.
If passed, the bond would raise NIACC's property tax levy by 20.25 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.
For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the total tax increase is 84 cents monthly, or $10.04 annually.
The agricultural property tax impact varies by county, though the tax rate increase will be the same.
For Cerro Gordo County, the average agricultural property will see a tax increase of 22 cents per acre annually. For Hancock, Franklin and Winnebago Counties, it’s 24 cents per acre annually, and for Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Worth and Wright Counties, it’s 23 cents per acre annually. Kossuth County will see a tax increase of 25 cents per acre annually.
The funding formula for infrastructure was created in 1967 when the community college system was created in Iowa and has not been increased since then, according to Schulz.
“Our tax rate currently is 20.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and this bond issue virtually doubles that, so we’re asking to double our infrastructure money so that we can keep up with the changes we need to make and the investments that are required to make this a quality institution,” Schulz said.
NIACC’s current total tax rate is 77.7 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed valuation, so this will raise that by 20.25 cents per $1,000 to 97.95 cents per $1,000.
According to Schulz, NIACC’s current tax rate of 77.7 cents per $1,000 is the second lowest in the state; the highest is $1.30 per $1,000.
Currently, according to Schulz, NIACC is one of four community colleges in the state that do not have a general obligation bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.