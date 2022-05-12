NIACC Pappajohn Center announces hire

The North Iowa Area Community College John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center announce the hiring of Dr. Tom Moore as Director of Innovation and Acceleration.

Moore will be responsible for providing business consulting to start-up companies and existing small businesses in phases of businesses who are in need of funding, management and operational expertise. He will also deliver and lead programs to improve the region's culture of entrepreneurship and innovation according to the release.

Moore has thirty-plus years of business and industry experience, including owning several consulting firms.

He has a Ph.D. in Human Organizational Systems, a masters in Organizational Management and Development, and a bachelor of science in Education, Training, and Development. He is a Lean Enterprise Sensei and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. As a scholar-practitioner, Moore is passionate about helping entrepreneurs and business leaders in North Iowa realize their vision says the release.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

