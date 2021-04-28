NIACC opens new volunteer center

North Iowa Area Community College students looking to volunteer in North Iowa now have a new gateway to find those opportunities.

NIACC is opening a volunteer center on campus that has the goal of connecting students with opportunities to serve, increase the capacity of local organizations to engage volunteers in service, and promote volunteering. The center will also support local nonprofit organizations in recruiting, managing, and retaining volunteers to address some of the area’s most pressing challenges.

This new center will build on the success of RSVP of North Central Iowa, which is sponsored by NIACC and connects senior citizens with volunteer opportunities. It will expand volunteer opportunities to include younger volunteers and additional organizations.

“We are excited for this opportunity to work with college student volunteers who are just embarking on their careers as well as continue working with older volunteers as they are winding down their careers," said Molly Anderegg, NIACC’s director of Volunteer Services. "Volunteering adds value not only to the volunteer but to the community as a whole and we are fortunate to be able to bring this extended service to North Iowa. ”

The college was awarded a Volunteer Generation Fund grant of $31,354 from the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service, the state agency that fosters civic engagement through service and volunteering.

