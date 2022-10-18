NIACC looks to upgrade facilities in Mason City and Charles City

North Iowa Area Community College is looking to upgrade facilities in two communities, working on draft plans to expand its Charles City Center and considering options for its swine barn in Mason City.

Charles City

The Charles City Council discussed selling a portion of a city parking lot to NIACC at its Sept. 26 planning meeting. The lot is adjacent to NIACC's current facility at 203 Brantingham St., and would be used to increase the size of the building to accommodate a career academy.

City Administrator Steven Diers said the council seemed open to the idea of selling the lot to NIACC during their initial meeting. There will be additional discussion at the Oct. 26 planning meeting.

NIACC has been looking ways to place a career academy in the community. One option was to build a new facility near the Floyd County Fairgrounds, but a sharp increase in projected costs ended that idea. NIACC also looked at the former K-Mart building, which didn't work well either, according to President Steven Schulz.

"We went back and revisited the expansion of our existing site. The school districts were at the table, and they were supportive of it," said Schulz.

The plan would add an estimated 10,500 square feet to the current facility at a cost of around $5 million, according to Schulz. The addition would provide programming geared toward "work-based learning."

"In that center we'll also build in some science lab equipment so that we can work with the chemical companies over there and try to see if we can get some more biotech and bioscience training for those industries that need it," said Schulz.

Besides the Charles City School District, Riceville, Osage, Nashua-Plainfield, Clarksville, North Butler, and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock are working with NIACC. Schulz said each have signed a 10-year commitment toward the facility.

According to a city council agenda item summary, Schulz inquired if the city would sell the parking lot area for $1. Iowa law allows the sale of property between governmental entities for $1. NIACC is waiting for approval from the city to acquire the property.

The city analyzed the area to see how a sale would affect the rest of the parking lot area, according to Diers. NIACC expects around a 100 students a day, Monday to Friday, would use the location if expanded. The city found a majority of the parking stalls near NIACC's building and the toward the end of Clark Street are often vacant, and spaces near Hy-Vee would be unaffected.

"There are a couple churches across the street that use (the parking lot) but it is a weekend space (for them)," Diers said.

Bergland + Cram, a Mason City architecture firm, has drafted a floor plan for the expansion. Schulz hopes NIACC can get bids by the end of the year and break ground by spring if the property sale is approved.

"We want something that is good for the community and good for NIACC," said Diers.

"It's going to get more difficult to offer high quality, expensive programming in rural districts, and so why not make sure that our rural kids are well prepared for the workforce or their next step in higher education?" Schulz said.

Swine barn

NIACC is also exploring options for its hog barn, located on campus. Schulz said the current barn is a mobile production facility and the college would like a "finished building."

"Renovation of one of the buildings and probably replacement of the other two is where we are at today," said Schulz.

The college originally estimated the cost at $1.2 million. When bids came in, the price jumped to $4 million. This made renovation of the 1970 space a better option.

"That made us step back again and say, 'All right, does that make sense for what we're doing?' We'd love to get back into that same number, and if we go down this road we may be able to do it even a little bit more reasonably," Schulz said.

Money would also go toward new crates and technology, feeding and watering systems, lights, and electric. Down the road, NIACC will look at the option of expanding the facility, like adding an animal show area.

Schulz said NIACC wants to work quickly to update the facility. The project will be funded by bonds and donations. NIACC instructors are getting quotes from companies on what the facilities might look like, according to Schulz.

"Let's get a safe and up-to-date facility to teach in, and that's what this is about, it's not about hog production," said Schulz. "It's about animal husbandry and giving people the opportunity to deal with livestock."