Some special guests have been invited to an event at Roosevelt Elementary on Thursday to promote good student behavior. 

North Iowa Area Community College  basketball players will compete in a slam-dunk contest during the annual All-School Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports celebration. 

The student athletes also will talk to the children at Roosevelt about the importance of doing the right thing, acting kindly and being safe, which are the three main focus points of the school's PBIS program. 

The visit by the Trojans will give the Roosevelt students a chance to see some "positive young adults role models," said Principal Dan Arjes. 

All the elementary schools in Mason City, in addition to Lincoln Intermediate and John Adams Middle School, participate in PBIS, a national program that promotes good behavior by setting expectations and providing rewards. 

At the beginning of each school year, students learn about behavioral expectations, according to Arjes. 

Then everyone in the entire school comes together to "do something fun," he said. 

Having the NIACC basketball players at the celebration "will raise the level of excitement and energy" about PBIS, Arjes said. 

