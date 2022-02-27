NIACC and Smithfield Foods partner for apprenticeship program

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and Smithfield Foods, Inc. have partnered to offer a new maintenance technician apprenticeship program to the Mason City area, which was announced on Monday.

According to press release, the program provides hands-on engineering and mechanical training to Smithfield employees at the Mason City facility as they work toward an Industrial Maintenance & Mechanics (IMM) associate of science degree from NIACC. Three students have signed to the inaugural program as of Jan. 17.

Smithfield's maintenance technician apprenticeship programs across the U.S. entail approximately three years of classroom learning and an additional year on hand-on training with experienced technicians at their facilities. Student apprentices receive free college tuition, an associate degree, federal jouneyman's certificate and full-time salary and benefits through the program.

“Partnering with Smithfield to meet the needs of their workforce through NIACC training has been an excellent opportunity to support our local employers,” said Melinda McGregor, Director of Emerging Workforce Solutions at NIACC, in a statement.

“We’re excited to partner with NIACC and continue our work to develop the next generation of manufacturing professionals in Mason City,” said Clarence Scott, Talent Acquisition Specialist for Maintenance & Engineering for Smithfield Foods, in a statement. “It’s our pleasure to welcome these new apprentices to their careers at Smithfield.”

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

