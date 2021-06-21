Next Backyard Friends and Foes lecture to leap into world of frogs and toads

In partnership with Iowa State Extension, the next lecture will take place Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. under the School Bell Gazebo at the Central Gardens of North Iowa.

Participants will get to leap into the worlds of frogs and toads with Jan Libbey, a new team member of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' Frog and Toad Survey. Libbey, of rural Kanawha, participated in program training last spring and has run two of the season's three required routes, a press release noted. Libbey will share her experience thus far, help participants learn to recognize a couple of frogs and toads by their calls and explain how the frog and toad survey program works.