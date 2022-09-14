Newspaper closure reduces publication options for county

Cerro Gordo County lost a long-operating newspaper last week, temporarily leaving the County Board of Supervisors to puzzle over how to remain in compliance for future publication of the county’s legal notices.

County Auditor Adam Wedmore says Iowa Code states that the county should be publishing those items in three newspapers. The closure of Rockwell’s Pioneer Enterprise leaves Cerro Gordo with only two newspapers that meet the qualifications for readership numbers.

Iowa Code stipulates County minutes, claims and public announcements be published in three designated newspapers. Wedmore reached out to Susan Patterson Plank of the Iowa Newspaper Association. She told him Cerro Gordo was not the only county going through this with increasing closures or consolidations.

According to Wedmore, Plank said her interpretation of Iowa Code leaves two options. The first would be to select a newspaper from an adjoining county that has subscribers in Cerro Gordo County, such as the Garner Leader or the Hampton Chronicle. The second option is to just go with the county’s two remaining publications.

On Tuesday the Board of Supervisors decided to publish in just two newspapers, The Globe Gazette and Clear Lake Mirror Reporter. In a previous meeting to discuss the issue, Wedmore said County Attorney Carlyle Dalen agreed with that interpretation and would support that decision.

Wedmore said many people have questioned whether it’s time for the Iowa Code to be changed to no longer require city and county governments to publish notices in newspapers due to most of those entities having websites and social media accounts accessible to the public. Currently the county pays their designated newspapers $30,000 a year to publish.

Until the law changes the county still has to publish in the two remaining newspapers in the county. “Currently we are exceeding the minimum requirements. We are putting everything on our website, as well as everything from our office goes on our social media accounts as well,” Wedmore said.

Outside of the code, Wemore said he has a more pressing concern. ”As newspapers close, how do we continue to keep people informed?”