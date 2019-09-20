{{featured_button_text}}

Gabrielle Snyder of Newman Catholic High School has been named a semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Approximately 16,000 semifinalists were named in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These high school seniors will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

Gabrielle Snyder

Snyder

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Newman Catholic School System’s mission is to educate individuals in the Catholic tradition by developing their spiritual, intellectual, and cultural lives. Newman offers childcare, preschool, K-5, middle school and high school education.

For more information visit the Newman website at newmancatholic.org or follow our event on our Facebook Page @NewmanKnights.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments