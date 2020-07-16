Newman Childcare and Preschool confirms COVID-19 case

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed by Newman Childcare and Preschool, according to the childcare service's Facebook page.
Newman Childcare and Preschool staff shared shared that CG Public Health and DHS were notified.
Affected parents were notified by the director, the post said, and should take "further guidance from the public health department."
"Newman Childcare and Preschool continues to adhere to the guidance of DHS and Public Health as this situation develops," Newman Childcare and Preschool staff wrote.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.