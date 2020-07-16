Newman Childcare and Preschool confirms COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed by Newman Childcare and Preschool, according to the childcare service's Facebook page.

Newman Childcare and Preschool staff shared shared that CG Public Health and DHS were notified.

Affected parents were notified by the director, the post said, and should take "further guidance from the public health department."

"Newman Childcare and Preschool continues to adhere to the guidance of DHS and Public Health as this situation develops," Newman Childcare and Preschool staff wrote.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.