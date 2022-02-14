 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Newman Catholic's Singing Valentines make sweet return to North Iowa community

  • Updated
  • 0

Newman Catholic choir students gathered in groups Monday to bring Valentine's cheer to people throughout Mason City in the form of Singing Valentines.

Singing Valentines

Avery Steamblock, Avery Patterson, Olivia Warner, Cheyanne Gobeli, Leah Martinez, Jackson Sable and Hank Brandenburg warm up for their Singing Valentine tour.

The groups of five and seven learned their traditional songs, "Let Me Call You My Sweetheart and "You are my Sunshine" for the event. But this year Choral Music Director Jason Behrens did an arrangement for a new song, "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran.

Each group was able to skip a few periods of class on Monday to put on their red cummerbunds and head into town.

"It's an all-day event. I split the groups up so they aren't all missing a full day of school" Behrens said. 

It was Avery's first year taking part in Singing Valentines, and she was about to leave for her first visit. "I'm nervous, but excited" she said with a smile. The other girls in her group, a sophomore and junior, echoed the sentiment.

singing valentines

"We're excited, and nervous, a little bit of both" another girl agreed. They went on to sing "You Are My Sunshine" to an individual in the preschool.

People are also reading…

Before leaving, the students warmed up and Behrens encouraged them, telling them to bring song with a smile and enjoy the experience.

Then, Singing Valentines were lovingly delivered with a rose and chocolates for individuals throughout the community, filling local businesses and homes with song.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette.  You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News