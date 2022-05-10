Newman Catholic's capital campaign surpasses first tier goal

Newman Catholic School's Forming Disciples Now and Forever capital campaign has received a $1.1 million donation and surpassed its first campaign goal.

The campaign has secured more than $5.4 million to grow endowments and to provide a range a facility improvements according to a press release.

“Our community is remarkable,” said Pastoral Coordinator for Newman Catholic School Fr. Neil Manternach in statement. “Since our campaign kickoff event just before Easter, when we announced raising more than $4.2 million, additional donors have responded with amazing generosity. Once again, we find ourselves tremendously grateful for these extraordinary investments in our future.”

Newman established tiered financial goals to help achieve and celebrate key campaign milestones as funds are secured says the release. Surpassing the $5 million Celebration Goal contributes $1 million to the endowments for teacher salaries and student tuition assistance and provides $4 million for infrastructure improvements in the school.

“We are really just beginning to reach out to the entire community,” said Newman Catholic School Foundation Board President and campaign co-chair Michael Anderegg in a statement. “I’m extremely encouraged by our current level of support and in the coming months, as we continue to invite everyone to join us, I’m confident others will respond with a meaningful commitment to help us in transforming the future for Newman.”

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

