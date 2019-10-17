Students at Newman Catholic High School took some time away from the classroom to participate in projects around Mason City and Clear Lake on Thursday as part of Newman Service Day.
Every year, high school students from each grade are put into groups and assigned a task to help perform within the community.
This year’s service projects sent the kids to the Mason City Public Library, MacNider Art Museum, Central Park, St. Joseph-Elmwood Cemetery, Central Gardens in Clear Lake, and various local residences where they helped with cleanup and odd jobs.
Senior Riley Drewelow was assigned to Central Gardens where she and several classmates uprooted annual plants, turned over soil, cleared brush, and sorted plant pots to help get the gardens ready for winter.
“My favorite part about Service Day is giving back and seeing everyone come together,” Drewelow said. “There are instances where someone needs help getting something done before a certain time, and that’s what we all get together for.”
“I love giving back to the community because they do so much for us,” she added.
Business teacher and boys basketball coach Jerry Gatton, who was working alongside the kids at the garden said, “The Newman family loves being able to give back to our community through service. The real reward as a teacher is hearing how great the students worked and how polite they were.”
The day of service is a part of Newman Catholic’s history. The Catholic Church recently canonized Saint John Henry Newman, for whom the school is named. Newman had proclaimed that he was created for “some definite service,” and the students and staff continue to embrace that principle, Gatton said.
