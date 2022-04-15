Newman Catholic looks towards the future with capital campaign

Looking towards the next 60 years is what Newman Catholic schools is doing with its capital campaign.

Newman Catholic publicly kicked off the three-year "Forming Disciples, Now and Forever" capital campaign last week. The campaign is to fund areas Newman Catholic's leadership team has identified as areas for growth and improvement.

"We did a walk through of the school with a group of people that represented the school, trying to find what we were looking at as far as scope," said capital campaign general chair member Mike Anderegg.

The Catholic school has identified an estimated $15 million in endowment and facility needs. $5 million would go into endowment, with half supporting the salaries of faculty and staff and the other for tuition assistance.

$10 million would be placed into updating or adding on to Newman Catholic school facilities. The leadership team has split the list of facility updates to immediate facility needs to big dream updates, like an entirely new gymnasium space.

The campaign has worked alongside the Steier Group, a capital campaign fundraising group based in Omaha, Nebraska, to see if it was possible to raise the funds and do their desire facility projects.

With the campaign just taking off, there is already $2 million given which is Newman Catholic's largest gifts ever received. The goal of the campaign is to have the funds raised by September according to Anderegg. Funds can also be given past the campaign end date.

The four tiers in the capital campaign case statement detail what the funds are able to do. For example, the first tier of $5 million will help with upgrades from fire alarm systems to installing air conditioning. The higher tiers help fund the "wants" of Newman Catholic schools.

People can give through a variety of ways and make a commitment pledge, which helps those who are on a budget.

"We want to make sure we have a good quality education experience for our students, support the teachers, make sure our parents are comfortable and that they understand their students are safe and in a good learning environment," said Newman Board of Education President Dan McGuire.

"The points of the walkthrough was not necessarily to point anything specifically out other than the fact that the school is 61 years old and there is so much that is original," Anderegg said.

Renderings have been made of some of the facility areas that would see a remodel or addition.

Both Anderegg and McGuire said the campaign is to help usher in the next generation of Newman Catholic students with the facilities and technology to support them. McGuire added it has been encouraging to hear support of the campaign from both Newman families and the North Iowa community.

"My grandparents generation built this school. This generation is going to take this school to the next level from a technology standpoint, from a sustainability standpoint, and into the future," said Anderegg. "The excitement behind it is that nothing of this magnitude has ever happened to the Newman community."

"It's an important thing to keep Newman viable and growing in future years. It's not just within this circle of people, it's very much beyond that," said McGuire.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

