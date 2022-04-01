Newman Catholic claims state vocal jazz title

Newman Catholic High School is jazzed about its recent state title.

Newman Catholic's vocal jazz group, "Knight Lights," claimed the Iowa Class 1A championship on Tuesday. Along with the state title, freshman Avery Patterson was named Outstanding Performer.

"I kind of knew, even with the last song, I kind of felt like this group did really well," said choir director Jason Behrens. "We got off stage and I said 'that was probably the best we've done'."

Knight Lights were up against seven other well performing groups from across the state and competition was hosted at West Des Moines Valley. Newman's vocal jazz state title is quite a statement for their first year as a group.

Vocal jazz has groups learning a multitude of jazz singing styles, like swing and Latin. Behrens said it all comes down to harmonies and navigating the complexity of parts to perform vocal jazz.

"With vocal jazz, there's a lot of different techniques that you have to work with, plus you're on microphones," said Behrens. "It can be a little bit of a challenge."

Knight Lights' is comprised of ten singers, ranging from freshman to senior performers. Junior Elisabeth Carlsson says the group dynamic is what makes Knight Lights so special.

"I think we have a lot of really, really talented people in our group. We all not only sing well together, but we all really like each other," said Carlsson.

The group formed officially towards the end of November last year. All who were a part of the group came into rehearsal ready to learn according to Behrens.

"When I first came into choir as a freshman, I didn't know what sight reading was. It was really bad," said Patterson. "I got into jazz choir and and realizing what it is like. You want to sound good but you don't always have to sing the same notes."

"I had to kind of coax them into 'you can do this, you can take it.' After awhile it was more of a confidence thing, they just needed that little extra kick," Behrens said. "From where they were [at] the beginning to four months later winning a state championship, that's insane."

Carlsson said their state performance was one of the best Knight Lights ever had and everyone was enjoying themselves. She added that ease at state contributed to the group's charisma.

"I remember I looked out when I was doing my solo and judges' jaw was on the floor," said Patterson.

During performances, Behrens typically accompanies the group by playing the piano. One part of Newman Catholic's performance is acapella, allowing Behrens to watch by the soundboard.

"I sat there and I was like 'I'm not having to touch the board, I'm not having to do anything. This is good.' The sound guy that I've known for years, he looks at me like 'this is good'," said Behrens.

Carlsson said the group wasn't expecting themselves to be named as state champs.

"Hearing your name called first, it's a bit surreal in the moment but I think we earned it," Carlsson said.

Behrens says he is happy the group was able to bring home the trophy to Newman Catholic High School. With the state title, he hopes it brings more interest in the choir program.