Almost seven years ago, Monica Garcia de Lynch woke up in Paris feeling deathly ill. She thought she had food poisoning from McDonald's she and her husband had eaten.

It was Monica and her husband, Graham's, last day in Paris and they were flying back to Graham's native home of Dublin, Ireland.

Lynch found out in Dublin she was pregnant and not poisoned, but it wouldn't be the only rough day of her first pregnancy.

"When we came back we confirmed it in Cedar Rapids," she said. "It's my first pregnancy and I don't know what to expect, I'm a young, heathy, runner at 26. Then at 27 weeks gestation, they noticed my blood pressure was going up."

Her blood pressure was on the rise and it kept rising. Lynch, originally of Columbus Junction, was diagnosed with gestational hypertension, a form of high blood pressure that occurs in about 6% of pregnancies and can evolve into the more dangerous conditions of preeclampsia and HELLP (hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count).

"One of the things we watch for every time a pregnant patient comes in for an appointment is what is her blood pressure," said Dr. Roberto Velez of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. "Nine out of 10 times you're going to come in and everything's going to look fine, but when that blood pressure goes up you have hypertension."

Velez said monitoring a patient's blood pressure is essential, because as it rises complications can occur. He said the condition rises to preeclampsia when what is called in-organ involvement happens, meaning other parts of her body are showing signs of stress. That could mean kidney problems, increased protein in urine, headaches, blurred vision or problems with liver function.

Once a patient advances past preeclampsia and heads into the HELLP range it's time for drastic action, Velez said.

"HELLP syndrome and other types of severe preeclampsia many times need to be delivered regardless," he said.

Velez said preeclampsia usually occurs after 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The goal is to get the patient to 37 weeks, but that's not always possible.

"Unfortunately, there will be those cases where a patient can develop preeclampsia at 27 weeks," he said. "The baby will likely do well, but will need a lot of intensive care."

Velez said it's important to show up for all appointments and be as healthy as possible before the pregnancy. Unfortunately for Lynch, a former college track and cross country runner at NIACC, she was one of the 6% who develop complications.

First pregnancy

Her blood pressure continued to rise at each subsequent appointment until the Friday before she was 33 weeks pregnant. Eventually, she was admitted into Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she and Graham lived at the time. She was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia, and the baby who would be named Amelia had to come out.

"I was like, 'Can I go home and just come back on the weekend?' They said, 'No, you're getting admitted,'" Lynch said.

The doctors again told her she didn't have a choice.

"They took (Amelia) out with an emergency C-section because of the severe preeclampsia," she said. "They put me on pretty heavy medication. I was out of it for at least 24 hours, but I never developed HELLP syndrome with her."

Amelia was born on New Year's Day six years ago. She weighed 4lbs., 2oz. and spent 21 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. It was no cakewalk for Lynch either as she spent the next five days medicated in the hospital as well.

"I didn't get to hold her until like three days later, and I didn't really know what was going on because they had me on heavy medication," Lynch said.

The Lynches, who now live in Mason City where Graham is the head coach of the NIACC soccer team, and Monica, 33, works as an x-ray technician, are thankful things worked out as well as they did.

"It was a scheduled checkup that day, and thankfully we had that appointment that day because if we didn't who knows what could of happened?" Graham Lynch said.

He added that he didn't think things would move along so fast after his wife was admitted. He thought the doctors would be able to bring her blood pressure numbers down. He said he felt like he had no time to think.

"That night when everybody rushed into the room and said the baby had to come out, within 15 minutes she was wheeled into the room," he said. "I had my scrubs on, my cap, and I was pacing back and forth in the waiting room wall-to-wall. I had no idea what was going to happen. It was scary."

Last year, the couple decided they wanted to try for another baby.

Second pregnancy

Doctors told Monica that if she got pregnant again there was a higher-than-normal chance she could again develop preeclampsia or worse, but she was young and healthy and would probably be fine. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

After cruising through the first five or so months of her pregnancy they got the bad news again.

"When we decided we were going to go for another one we both knew the risk of it happening again," Monica Lynch said. "Once I got to 27 weeks with him and got diagnosed with gestational hypertension I just knew I was going to get it again."

While the couple was disappointed, they knew what to expect this time. Graham said the pair were more calm and more prepared. He added that they knew going into every appointment what kind of conversations would be had, making it easier.

"But when it came again it was still a holy [crap] moment, " 34-year-old Graham said.

Luckily for Monica, she didn't suffer any symptoms that can come with preeclampsia, such as headaches and blurred vision. Still her blood pressure was still on the rise. While Monica knew what to expect this time it still was a rough go.

"I was more emotional with him, just because I was more upset like, 'How can my body do thing again? Why does it not like carrying my kids?" she said.

She was admitted to MercyOne North Iowa at about 33 weeks. As with Amelia, she received steroid injections on a Wednesday and Thursday to help with the lung development of now six-week-old Cillian.

This time the doctors allowed her to go home on bed rest to give Cillian as much time as possible to develop.

Monica woke up Saturday, the day before New Year's Day, and felt a painful pressure in her chest. She took a shower in an attempt for relief, but that didn't work. Her blood pressure was 188/110, which is considered a hypertensive crisis.

Graham and Monica gathered a few things and rushed to the hospital. Cillian was born within three house of arrival. Cillian dwarfed his sister's birth weight, coming in at 5lbs., 1oz. He spent 14 days in the NICU, while Monica spent six days in the hospital. He's now as happy and healthy as can be.

Monica said pregnant women should listen to their doctors and bodies, because you never know what could happen. She also advised women not to neglect the mental-health side of pregnancy.

"It's a hard thing to go through because I didn't get to go home (right away)," she said. "I didn't get to bring my babies home, so your emotions that you're going through is a terrible thing. They're very valid. Don't think that you're going crazy or anything. Get help, because I feel like with everything that happened the chances of getting postpartum depression gets higher."

Graham agreed.

"I'm a big believer in not thinking that it's never going to happen to you," he said. "Medical conditions don't have a bias. You just have to listen to your body and listen to your doctors."