New Year’s isn’t deadliest holiday on Iowa roads, but expect patrols anyway

With champagne toasts and partying until midnight, New Year’s Eve has a reputation for the being the most dangerous night on the road.

As it turns out, Independence Day with its fireworks, parades and picnics has been the holiday with the most highway traffic deaths in Iowa, followed closely by Thanksgiving and Labor Day, data from the Iowa Department of Transportation show.

“The old adage of more people out drinking on New Year’s, that used to be the case,” said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad. “Not as many people are doing that (now), or they are being more responsible. They either take the Uber or they take a taxi or make other arrangements.”

New Year’s Day — which in Iowa DOT data tracking includes New Year’s Eve — had an average 3.87 fatalities per day from 1981 through 2018. This compares with 5.97 fatalities per day for Independence Day, 5.84 for Thanksgiving and 5.76 for Labor Day.

If you’re confused by the “per day,” let us explain.

For each holiday, the Iowa DOT includes fatalities that occur from 6 p.m. the day before the holiday through 5:59 a.m. of the day after.