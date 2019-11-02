A new welding apprenticeship program has hit the industrial classrooms at Clear Lake High School for its students, working with Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT) to introduce students to welding, give them a chance for a paying job and help supply IMT with needed welders.
CLHS students have the opportunity to learn the art of welding before taking an apprenticeship with IMT, one of the local manufacturing companies based in Garner.
In the program, students will first learn the basics and several skills of welding in their first semester before starting the formal apprenticeship at IMT the next semester.
During the apprenticeship, students will spend a couple hours at IMT, either in the morning or afternoon, while still taking the necessary core classes to graduate.
“It’s a great opportunity for a student to get great training, walk right into a great company and a great job without having to pay for any kind of college or look for work,” Superintendent Doug Gee said. “To me, it’s a win-win all the way around. It’s great for our students, and it’s great for IMT because they need welders.”
Gee said the time students spend at the apprenticeship will count as an elective credit for the semester, and the school is trying to work with North Iowa Area Community College, which offers similar welding classes, to link the high school’s and the college’s welding classes together so the students could earn NIACC credits at the same time.
In addition to earning school credits, students will also be making money from the apprenticeship, working at around $14 an hour, with the choice of working up to 40 hours a week during the summer.
Upon graduation, students may also have the opportunity of turning their apprenticeship into a full-time job.
Dave Brown, the new industrial arts teacher, teaches the welding classes and heads the program, which currently has 10 kids interested and three ready to go to IMT soon.
“We’re going to have a couple welding classes where we can cover everything we need to cover so they are prepared and they can walk into IMT and just take off from there,” Brown said.
Brown said students who want to get into the program can simply talk to him or their counselors.
CLHS junior Jacob Evans said he joined the program because it was an easy way for him to gain experience and he enjoys his shop classes compared to the other electives offered.
“It’s just a good way to learn a new skill,” he said.
Evans said he wants to get into construction, and welding is a related part of that field, so it would be good for him to learn the skill now.
He will be starting his apprenticeship at IMT in the spring semester, but after he finishes the program he plans to go to NIACC for automotives in his senior year followed by construction when he graduates, Evans said.
“In any of the careers that I’ve looked at, welding is always something that’s nice to know how to do, and having that skillset’s going to make me look better compared to other [job applicants],” Evans said.
Gee said he brought the program to realization after registering CLHS for an apprenticeship program with Iowa Workforce Development, which Clear Lake Community School District is the seventh school district in Iowa to get, and meeting with representatives of IMT to discuss getting kids involved in a welding program.
Gee and Brown then looked around the industrial arts shop to see what equipment they would need to get the program running, as well as discussing what skills the students would need to learn coming into an apprenticeship with IMT, Gee said.
“IMT has been fantastic to work with…They built us six welding booths, helped us get some welders and some other materials, and Mr. Brown has kind of taken it from there with the kids,” Gee said.
Iowa Workforce Development had written CLHS a $15,000 grant to help with some of the different things in starting a welding program.
Gee said he chose to make welding the first apprenticeship program at the school because IMT wanted more welders.
“Basically what it comes back to is, how can we help the local employers fill their workforce?” Gee said. “Because IMT needs welders and that was one of the big areas that they needed among other people there that needed that, so it’s basically driven by what the employer would need and what we would have here from what our kids might be interested in doing.”
He hopes this will be an ongoing program with more students signing up every year as they have more students ready to start their apprenticeship at IMT, Gee said.
Gee said they are also looking into building apprenticeship programs for drafters, CAD drafters, tool and die makers and other construction and carpentry jobs.
