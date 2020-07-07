New Test Iowa Site to open in Kossuth County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new Test Iowa clinic site was scheduled to open Wednesday in Kossuth County. During her Tuesday’s news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the new clinic site located at the former Ernie Williams Harley Shop in Algona.

Test Iowa clinic sites are partnerships between the state and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities.

The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab while the clinics operate and staff the test sites.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment. Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing.

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.