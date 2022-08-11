New superintendent outlines goals for Mason City School District

A new year, a new district, a new role.

Pat Hamilton, Mason City School District's new superintendent, has big goals for the school system.

"I can go to any building and then I'll find pockets of greatness, and we've just got to keep expanding those pockets," said Hamilton.

Hamilton stepped into the superintendent role in early July, replacing the now-retired Dave Versteeg.

Hamilton has spent more than 30 years in education. He started his career as a social studies teacher at Algona Community Schools. Hamilton spent more than 20 years with the district, leaving in 2013.

He filled the role of middle school principal for Spencer Community Schools for six years, and since 2019 served as the director of student services, organizing both special education and English language learner programs.

Hamilton has been learning the ins-and-outs of each building since coming to Mason City.

"(I have been) meeting a lot of people," Hamilton said. "I have been working with the cabinet here and the admin here and going through the processes. I have been meeting with principals and sitting in on what their building plans are for the year."

Each person Hamilton has come to know has increased his excitement for the 2022-23 school year. Hamilton described the people as "passionate" about the Mason City School District who want it to be the "school of choice."

"We have got to work on our strengths, which is our people, and we've got to work on that continually: working on our people, reaching out to students, building relationships, connecting with kids and engaging our kids," said Hamilton.

One of Hamilton's goals is finding creative ways to meet students' needs. He wants to do this by getting people out of their "silos" and working with the community.

"The community needs to work with us on what's best for kids and to help provide those needs that kids have. Keep students and families out of crisis as much as we can so they can learn," said Hamilton.

A common goal that administrators, the school board, and Hamilton have is building a positive image of Mason City schools. Hamilton explained they are working to build the school's culture by surveying the community's thoughts about the district. Learning what the community thinks has shown where the district can improve.

"When you have a great culture, other things seem to fall in place," said Hamilton.

Building a positive image and a better culture will help with enrollment numbers, Hamilton said.

"We have to have a culture where people want to be here. They feel like their kids are safe and can feel that their kids are valued. They feel like their kids are going to get a world-class education," said Hamilton. "That's something we hope we can control."

The new superintendent has a goal of finding ways to be innovative for students so they can face a changing world. Being innovative will help students be ready for the jobs that haven't yet been developed, according to Hamilton.

Mason City apprenticeships gearing for next school year Creating new options for Mason City students is a common goal to improve the community as a whole.

Another part of being innovative is making the opportunities available for students who want to go down a certain path after high school. Hamilton said the district needs to make options available besides a direct line to college.

"We need people that can go into the workforce and be good worker, who is trainable, nimble, and flexible enough to be able to adapt as the job adapts and be the taxpayers of the future," said Hamilton.

Hamilton asks the community to become engaged with the school system to uplift students. For parents and guardians, he wants engagement and for them to understand the importance of bringing kids to school. To students, Hamilton asks that they become involved with their school and help create an environment they are proud of.

Finally, Hamilton's message to the teachers is that it is not an easy job, but "there is a lot of power in a great educator."

"You take a great teacher and give them any curriculum and they can make it work. You take a teacher that works on building relationships, they can make a difference at any level, and we have that here," said Hamilton.