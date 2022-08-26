New superintendent has bright outlook for Charles City School District

A new school leader is looking to the future with her district.

Charles City Interim Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist has a goal to help layout the next five years for the district.

"As a local citizen, I want to share with (the community) my excitement for the year and that everyone I have met so far has been as excited for a great year as I have," said Lundquist.

Lundquist is replacing Mike Fisher as superintendent, who took an identical role at the Oskaloosa Community School District. She officially started on July 1.

A press release noted Lundquist recently served as chief officer of academic services for the Ankeny Community School District, where she led a revision and reintroduction of the district strategic plan and a revised principal evaluation system.

Previously, Lundquist was superintendent of the Red Lake School District in Minnesota and was a special program manager for the Minnesota Department of Education's Regional Centers of Excellence. Lundquist was recently a second-grade teacher at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City.

Living in Charles City helped Lundquist get a head start learning the school system and community.

"I spent half of May and all of June meeting personally with leadership and team members. I met with some students, I met with some family members, and I met with all the board members," said Lundquist. "I was really able to develop a clearer picture of what our strengths and out challenges might be coming ahead."

She identified Charles City's strengths of dedicated staff and community support of the schools. A challenge Lundquist saw was availability of resources, an issue many other districts are struggling with according to her.

"It's getting more and more difficult to be able to be able to provide what we know our students, family, community, and our staff need to be successful," said Lundquist. "As the resources dwindle and the needs rise, it becomes more difficult."

After collaborating with senior leadership for the district's 2022-27 strategic plan, Lundquist has reflected what she wants to accomplish based off of it.

The new interim superintendent said Charles City is proud of its increased diversity. It's a goal of hers the district's to give students the opportunity to learn in a healthy, safe, and educationally appropriate facility. Her example of facility improvement was better securing the vestibule areas.

"We'll be doing some additional work there. These five-year, long-term goals then have annual improvement goals, so we're going to increase achievement, we're going to increase and improve culture and climate, and then specifically some facilities," said Lundquist.

Lundquist would like to see, by the end of the year, improvement in academics, culture, and the building climates. She added keeping the district fiscally responsible is a priority of hers.

"We're prepared to tell the story of what's going well. Very often when we're working to improve achievement and buildings, we lose sight of the fact that while all this is happening some wonderful learning is going on," said Lundquist.

Utilizing the strategic plan and putting in the work in 2022 will better prepare Charles City for the future, according to Lundquist.

"When we know that we could be coming into some tough fiscal times, we see them on the horizon, my fellow colleagues and I, so we're going to be prepared here in Charles City," she said.

Lundquist wants students to know they are the reason for the district and encourages them to "lean into" their learning.

"We know our staff will do what ever it takes because we do believe all students can achieve at a high level and have fun," said Lundquist.