New study to track sandhill cranes in Iowa

Sandhill cranes are monogamous birds who dance and throw sticks to entice their mates. Females generally lay clutches of just one or two eggs at a time in late April or early May. They're large and long-lived birds; they reach an average height of about 37 inches, and they’ve been documented to live up to 35 years in the wild.
With a small pilot project now underway, a partnership between the DNR and Iowa State University hopes to understand more about sandhill cranes' habitat use, migration routes, and where they winter.
The project, which is funded by the Pittman-Robertson Act, aims to fit 10 GPS transmitters to the cranes.
The DNR is coordinating and leading the project’s fieldwork, while ISU is managing data, hiring a field technician, purchasing equipment, among other logistics.
Standout bird
A sandhill crane’s call is a low, loud rattle. An adult’s body is mostly gray, with a sometimes tan backside, and a striking red forehead framed by its white cheeks. They have slender black bills, long thin necks, and long thin legs.
The birds are particularly keen to an emergent marsh habitat, especially when the time comes to lay eggs, but they could also be found in prairies and fields. They eat a varied diet that can consist of frogs, small rodents, insects, worms, snails, young birds and eggs, seeds, grass shoots, grain (including corn), berries, lichen, and aquatic plants.
Fewer than 30 percent of crane colts survive to take flight. According to Matt Garrick, waterfowl research specialist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in Clear Lake. This is largely due to predation. They’re palatable menu items for many who share their habitat, from raptors, to coyotes, to raccoons and more.
In the summer months, these gray adults will paint themselves brownish tones with mud, which helps them stay camouflaged.
“I don’t know any other birds that do that,” said Garrick.
Much more could be said about what makes sandhill cranes stand out. And while sandhill cranes historically inhabited Iowa, like many species in the late 1800s, they were extirpated due to habitat loss and overhunting, and the traits they brought to the area were snuffed out.
Almost a century passed before sandhill cranes again began reinhabiting the state, with the first documented nesting effort taking place in 1992. Garrick credits two main factors for their Iowa return: protection from hunting (which began with the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918) and habitat restoration efforts in Iowa. Sandhill cranes are now hunted in some states, but in Iowa, they’re classified as a non-game species.
Plans for the future
So, how many sandhill cranes reside here now? It’s hard to say.
“If you were to draw a line from Polk County all the way north to the top, and Polk County-east … most of the cranes are in that quadrant, the northeast quadrant of the state,” Garrick said. Some are known to be in southwest and northwest Iowa in smaller numbers. “There’s probably more around that we haven’t documented.”
Out of 9 different populations of cranes spanning North America and Cuba, Garrick says, Iowa is "sandwiched between the eastern population of cranes that breed in the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada, and the midcontinent population cranes that breed in the prairies and up into the Arctic and Subarctic.
"It’s likely that most of the cranes in Iowa are probably eastern population cranes, and they winter down in the Southeastern U.S.: so, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee.
"It’s possible we have some midcontinent cranes here, too; they winter down in Texas and Mexico."
An ultimate goal, Garrick says, is to develop a population survey to monitor Iowa’s sandhill crane populations into the future.
As of Thursday afternoon, Garrick confirmed they’d been successful in fitting two cranes with GPS transmitters.
Some preparatory work has had to go into finding them.
“There’s a lot of scouting involved,” said Garrick. “We have some historic record of where cranes have been in the past.
“They’re pretty philopatric to their nesting areas, so they’ll come back and nest in – possibly the same wetland, even.”
Last spring, DNR staff spent time monitoring areas to find sandhill crane pairs, shaping an idea of where they’d be able to find them. This year, to capture them, the team had to determine where the birds would be roosting at night. They then went into areas with spotlights, walking up to the birds and netting them. A standard metal band is placed on one leg and a GPS transmitter on the other leg.
“It’s certainly exhilarating. They’re big birds,” Garrick said. “They’ve got big beaks and real powerful legs. They’ve got claws on them. So you want to be real careful with handling them so they don’t hurt you and you don’t hurt them.”
Two down, eight to go.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.