New study to track sandhill cranes in Iowa

“If you were to draw a line from Polk County all the way north to the top, and Polk County-east … most of the cranes are in that quadrant, the northeast quadrant of the state,” Garrick said. Some are known to be in southwest and northwest Iowa in smaller numbers. “There’s probably more around that we haven’t documented.”

Out of 9 different populations of cranes spanning North America and Cuba, Garrick says, Iowa is "sandwiched between the eastern population of cranes that breed in the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada, and the midcontinent population cranes that breed in the prairies and up into the Arctic and Subarctic.

"It’s likely that most of the cranes in Iowa are probably eastern population cranes, and they winter down in the Southeastern U.S.: so, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee.

"It’s possible we have some midcontinent cranes here, too; they winter down in Texas and Mexico."

An ultimate goal, Garrick says, is to develop a population survey to monitor Iowa’s sandhill crane populations into the future.

As of Thursday afternoon, Garrick confirmed they’d been successful in fitting two cranes with GPS transmitters.

Some preparatory work has had to go into finding them.