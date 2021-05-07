New space of 'hope and opportunity' recognized during YSS Francis Lauer ribbon-cutting in Mason City

Along with redeveloping the location, Hansen said that the organization hopes to further expand on programs such as crisis stabilization and residential addiction treatment.

Part of the need for all of the updates is a major uptick in usage. According to organizational data, 2018 through 2020 alone saw increases of 390%, 354% and 268%, for clients, medication appointments and therapy sessions respectively. Hansen said previously that a lot of the growth stems from outpatient services.

Why it happens

"We have a lot of families who come to us in crisis and when they come out on the other side in a better place makes you feel-good," Hansen said.

When Michael finished speaking, another client, Chris, stepped up to the microphone and shared his own form of feel-good. He said his past history was marked by steady disintegration. The addiction got its hooks in enough that he stopped caring about his family. He became a phantom to them. Then the 4.0 student decided school had no meaning to him. Eventually hygiene fell by the wayside as well.

But he said that YSS helped him reverse that tide.