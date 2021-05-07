New space of 'hope and opportunity' recognized during YSS Francis Lauer ribbon-cutting in Mason City

The first thing that Michael, a 17-year-old client of the youth treatment program YSS Francis Lauer in Mason City, said he noticed at the site was the gym.
While dealing with addiction issues, he said it gave him a place to get healthy both mentally and physically. A place that could act as a respite. He said that eventually, with the help of mentors and teachers and enough trips to the gym, he gained a better understanding of the disease of addiction and developed plans to become a barber and own a shop.
Thursday afternoon, Michael got to share his story in a brand-new wellness center that YSS Francis Lauer unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the second phase of a campus transformation project.
Getting going
Before the event, Community Based Center Director Shanda Hansen said that some of the earliest design work for the overhaul started more than six years ago but that significant construction didn't happen until about a year-and-a-half ago. When the time came for the new wellness center to be built, she said that Sukup Manufacturing donated steel for the effort.
During her speech, Hansen thanked such contributors and partners for what their contributions represent.
"These partners have allowed to us to serve and growth services for youth and families in North Iowa," Hansen said.
YSS President and CEO Andrew Allen, who followed Hansen's speech and went through the program himself as a youth, said that not everyone is as lucky as he is to get the help that they need.
"This space, this program, this is making luck possible on behalf of many kids across the state of Iowa. This new space is hope and opportunity. This is where youth will come to heal and be transformed," Allen said.
Further development
Following phase two, YSS Francis Lauer intends to remodel the old gymnasium into a new crisis intake center. Further plans involve updating the education wing and expanding the outpatient behavioral health clinic at the facilities on North Eisenhower Avenue.
"We don’t have anything we’re anticipating in the future. This is our priority right now. When we tackled this project, we tried to identify everything we would need. We really feel like we’re setting ourselves to serve for another 50," Hansen said.
Along with redeveloping the location, Hansen said that the organization hopes to further expand on programs such as crisis stabilization and residential addiction treatment.
Part of the need for all of the updates is a major uptick in usage. According to organizational data, 2018 through 2020 alone saw increases of 390%, 354% and 268%, for clients, medication appointments and therapy sessions respectively. Hansen said previously that a lot of the growth stems from outpatient services.
Why it happens
"We have a lot of families who come to us in crisis and when they come out on the other side in a better place makes you feel-good," Hansen said.
When Michael finished speaking, another client, Chris, stepped up to the microphone and shared his own form of feel-good. He said his past history was marked by steady disintegration. The addiction got its hooks in enough that he stopped caring about his family. He became a phantom to them. Then the 4.0 student decided school had no meaning to him. Eventually hygiene fell by the wayside as well.
But he said that YSS helped him reverse that tide.
"I learn to accept myself. I learned to set boundaries. I learned to ask for help and how to socialize with peers my age. I learned to have hope."
