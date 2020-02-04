New school performance results released: Mason City, Clear Lake CSD targeted

Superintendent Doug Gee said the schools were close to meeting the benchmark to not be targeted, so they will use the performance results to put together a plan and improve their students’ achievements for the next year.

“We’ll look to see if there’s other ways we can give them better support, and we’ll continue to work at it,” Gee said. “We feel very confident that in the next couple years we’ll be out of that situation.”

The new school performance results website shows scores and ratings for all public schools in the 2018-2019 school year and schools identified for additional support and improvement, both based on how they performed in a set of accountability measures.

These results also reflect the results of the ISASP test, the new state test administered for the first time in the spring semester of 2019.

The new system also includes features, like a measure of postsecondary readiness for high schools, and new data, like science assessment results and educator effectiveness.